Akron's Bounce Innovation Hub Will Be Seen During NASCAR Race

NASCAR viewers from Akron might notice a familiar name on one of the race cars competing this weekend. Northeast Ohio native Matt Tifft will be driving No. 36, which will feature a logo from Bounce Innovation Hub.

Jeanine Black, chief marketing officer at Bounce Innovation Hub, said the opportunity to be featured on the car came unexpectedly.

The opportunity

“And all of this comes to us at no cost. We are not actually sponsoring the car. We are just getting a quick, really cool kind of opportunity to have our name on a NASCAR in front of millions of people, which is pretty exciting,” Black said.

The car makes its NASCAR debut Sunday at a race in Sonoma, Calif.