Akron's Bounce Innovation Hub Seen During NASCAR Race

By Jun 21, 2019
  • a photo of a model of the NASCAR
    This is a model of the No. 36 race car that driver Matt Tifft will be driving during a race Sunday.
    THE DECAL SOURCE

NASCAR viewers from Akron might have noticed a familiar name on one of the race cars competing over the weekend. Northeast Ohio native Matt Tifft drove No. 36, which featured a logo from Bounce Innovation Hub.

Jeanine Black, chief marketing officer at Bounce Innovation Hub, said the opportunity to be featured on the car came unexpectedly.

“And all of this comes to us at no cost. We are not actually sponsoring the car. We are just getting a quick, really cool kind of opportunity to have our name on a NASCAR in front of millions of people, which is pretty exciting,” Black said.

The car made its NASCAR debut Sunday at a race in Sonoma, Calif.

