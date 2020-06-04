Akron Zoo Will Reopen to General Public June 17

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that zoos may reopen June 10. The Akron Zoo is ready. Members can purchase tickets beginning June 9 for a member-only preview, and on June 10 the general public can begin purchasing tickets for admission beginning June 17.

The Zoo last week was inspected by Summit County’s Public Health department, which approved its reopening plan.

The responsible restart plan follows the safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Akron Zoo spokeswoman Elena Bell says the plan involves a number of steps to ensure the safety of everyone at the zoo, both guests and workers.

Akron Zoo's Marketing and PR manager, Elena Bell, lists the key points to the zoo's reopening plan.

The zoo will offer a soft launch for staff and donors on June 14, and for Akron Zoo members on June 15 and 16. Winter hours and admission rates will be in effect. The zoo will be open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and tickets will be $8 per person. All tickets must be purchased online at akronzoo.org

The zoo will be limiting visitors to 25% of its full capacity to allow for social distancing. This means, only 200 guests will be admitted into the park every half hour. Special hours will be offered to those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

All zoo staff will wear masks and the zoo strongly encourages all guests to wear masks as well. It will not be opening its indoor buildings for now and other features will remain closed including the zoo’s Conservation Carousel, A&K Wilber Express and goat feeding.

Besides zoos, the governor has also said indoor movie theaters, art galleries and museums and other entertainment sites can reopen June 10 if they are able to follow Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines (see below for the full list and guidelines).

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details about the Akron Zoo's reopening.