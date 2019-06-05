Akron Zoo Welcomes New Snow Leopard Cub

The Akron Zoo has welcomed a new member to their snow leopard family.

The cub was born April 29 to mom Shanti, the zoo's resident female snow leopard, and her mate, Tai Lung.

At three days old, the cub was diagnosed with a congenital eye defect called a coloboma. Multiple Ocular Colobomas (MOC) are relatively common in snow leopards and can cause abnormalities to parts of the eye, varying in severity.

Dr. Brittany Rizzo, the director of animal health at the zoo, said the zoo will decide the best course of action for the cub, which could include corrective surgery, after a few months.

“Aside from her eyes, she is thriving in every way,” Rizzo said. “Shanti is taking great care of her little girl, which we are very happy to see.”

The cub will remain in the cubbing area with her mother until later in the summer.

Snow leopard populations have been growing in recent years. In 2017, they were downgraded from endangered to vulnerable.