Akron Zoo Ready to Reopen June 10

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that zoos may reopen June 10. The Akron Zoo is ready.
The Zoo last week was inspected by Summit County’s Public Health department, which approved its reopening plan.
The responsible restart plan follows the safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Akron Zoo spokeswoman Elena Bell says the plan involves a number of steps to ensure the safety of everyone at the zoo, both guests and workers.
Besides zoos, the governor has also said indoor movie theaters, art galleries and museums and other entertainment sites can reopen June 10 if they are able to follow Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines (see below for the full list and guidelines).
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreation centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
