Akron Zoo Ready to Reopen June 10

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that zoos may reopen June 10. The Akron Zoo is ready.

The Zoo last week was inspected by Summit County’s Public Health department, which approved its reopening plan.

The responsible restart plan follows the safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Akron Zoo spokeswoman Elena Bell says the plan involves a number of steps to ensure the safety of everyone at the zoo, both guests and workers.

Akron Zoo's Marketing and PR manager, Elena Bell, lists the key points to the zoo's reopening plan.

Besides zoos, the governor has also said indoor movie theaters, art galleries and museums and other entertainment sites can reopen June 10 if they are able to follow Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines (see below for the full list and guidelines).

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

