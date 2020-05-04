Akron Zoo Animals Available to Join Online Work Meetings, Birthday Celebrations

By 45 minutes ago
  • a photo of a zoo animal
    ELENA BELL / AKRON ZOO

The Akron Zoo is offering a number of virtual options to keep its animals connected with their fans. The options range from having a parrot or macaw join your Zoom meeting to having one of their turtles or possums paint a picture for you.

Spokesperson Elena Bell said these programs also give the zoo another way to bring in revenue while it remains closed to visitors during the pandemic.

“We’ve had to cancel a lot of our events due to the pandemic, and an option we are looking into is to see if there are any events that we can create that could be a virtual event that we enjoy with everyone,” she said.

The virtual visits cost $45 each and last up to 20 minutes. Bell said the program is popular already and will likely continue until the zoo is able to re-open fully to the public.

Tags: 
Akron Zoo
coronavirus
social distancing
COVID-19

Related Content

Zoos Look For Ways To Offset An Elephant-Sized Plunge In Revenues

By editor Apr 18, 2020

With the front gates locked and the normal revenue streams in hibernation because of the coronavirus lockdown, zoos across the country are getting creative about how to raise money to continue caring for their residents.

At the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama, President Chris Pfefferkorn said it costs an average of $30,000 a day just to operate a zoo — to feed the animals, pay the staff and utility bills and provide medical care.

Who Feeds Fiona? Cincinnati Zookeepers Make Sure There Are No Hungry Hippos

By Mar 28, 2020

Hippos can get hungry. Very hungry. So when zoos shut their doors to the public because of the coronavirus, zookeepers keep showing up to work to make sure everyone is fed.

Jenna Wingate feeds Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's 3-year-old, 1,300-pound hippo. Fiona was born premature, and Wingate has been looking after her since two hours after she was born.

Akron Zoo Opens New Pride of Africa Exhibit

By Jul 1, 2019
photo of John Kamanga, Guy Western
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron Zoo’s Pride of Africa exhibit opened over the weekend, allowing visitors to see what life with the lions is like.

The $7 million exhibit will include five lions as well as a species new to the Akron Zoo, Speke’s gazelles. The zoo partnered on the exhibit’s design with the Kenya-based South Rift Association of Landowners, which aims to avoid human-animal conflict. The group’s co-founder, John Kamanga, says the goal is to immerse visitors in the Maasai culture.