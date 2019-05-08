Akron Voters Oust Four City Council Members in Primary

Voters went to the polls in Akron’s primary election on Tuesday where they ousted four city council incumbents.

Newcomer Phil Lombardo defeated Ward 2 councilman Bruce Kilby; Brad McKitrick won the Democratic primary in Ward 6 over incumbent Bob Hoch; and Sharon Conner beat Ward 10 councilman Zack Milkovich. They will face Republican opponents in November. This is Conner’s third run at a city council seat representing Goodyear Heights, where she has been a community organizer for years.

“I’d like to start a community development corporation,” Conner said. “Kind of work on some of the housing. We have a lot of great historic housing in the area and it would be nice to rehab that instead of see those fall apart or become abandoned. So housing is going to be a really big issue of mine.”

Mayor Dan Horrigan beat challenger Greg Harrison and will face Republican Josh Sines in the fall.

In an upset, Ward 8’s Marilyn Keith ran for an at-large seat and lost by 45 votes. Shammas Malik won Ward 8 and will challenge Republican Brian Fortney in November. At-large incumbents Jeff Fusco and Linda Omobien will be joined by school board member Ginger Baylor to face Republicans Cynthia Blake, Henry Todd and Monica McNatt in November.

With no Republican challengers, incumbents Donnie Kammer, Ward 7, Russel Neal Jr., Ward 4, Tara Mosley Samples, Ward 5, and Mike Freeman, Ward 9, all retain their seats for another four years.