Akron Symphony Orchestra Cancels Rest of Season, But Plans to Return in the Fall

By 8 minutes ago
  • Akron Symphony
    Gov. DeWine's stay-at-home order prohibits large gatherings like concerts and recitals.
    Akron Symphony Orchestra

The Akron Symphony Orchestra has canceled the rest of its current season.

Executive Director Paul Jarrett said the orchestra’s mission, which is to enhance the quality of life in the community through music, hasn’t changed. He said the orchestra came up with some alternatives to continue its mission.

“We will be launching an Akron Symphony Orchestra Radio Hour on Facebook next weekend, where for the next nine weeks we will be pulling concerts from our archives," he said. "Creating some new preview from the podium, just some little talks around the concerts, and then playing those concerts on our Facebook, on our website and other social media pages.”

Jarett said the orchestra intends to continue engaging with its audience by posting individual performances by musicians in their homes.

The orchestra will also host a virtual Spring Gala scheduled for April 17.

Jarrett said at this time, the orchestra plans on starting its next season in the fall.

