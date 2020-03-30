Akron Summit County COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund Jumps to $900k

By 15 minutes ago
  • united way logos
    The Akron Summit County COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund jumped to nearly $1 million after the Knight Foundation contributed $500,000.
    United Way of Summit County

Six Summit County entities have joined together to raise and channel much-needed funding into the community.

United Way of Summit County is the public face of the Akron Summit County COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund, which had grown to $400,000 in just two weeks. The fund then jumped to nearly $1 million after the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation contributed $500,000 Monday.

The fund partnership includes the county, the city, Akron Public Schools, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Summit County Public Health and Job & Family Services.

There is no application process, said United Way President and CEO Jim Mullen. The partners will work together to select the recipients for each round, with the first distribution totaling $170,000.

“We are going to, in our minds, give substantial dollars to specific organizations that are on the ground doing direct service work to those that been impacted by the pandemic,” Mullen said.

Organizations chosen to receive the assistance are experts in areas where there is an immediate need in the community, he said.

“One of the things that we are really adamant about is in a time of crisis like this, particularly unprecedented once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, nimbleness and flexibility around funds need to be the most important," he said. "We also know we need to get out of the way.”

Fifty-thousand dollars will go to the food bank. Another $45,000 will be divided between Summa Health, Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Akron Children’s Hospital for personal protective equipment for health care workers. The Battered Women’s Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties will receive $20,000. Funds will also go toward childcare services, housing assistance and emergency personnel.

You can donate to the fund here. 

Tags: 
United Way of Summit County
COVID-19
Battered Women's Shelter
Akron Public Schools
coronavirus
Summit County Public Health
John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
Akron-Summit County COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund

Related Content

Battered Women's Shelter, Rape Crisis Center Remain Operational During Pandemic

By Mar 19, 2020
exterior of shelter
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

The Battered Women’s Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties has a message for the community: during the pandemic help will be available for people at risk of domestic violence and the Rape Crisis Center will continue serving survivors of sexual violence, said Executive Director Terri Heckman.

Akron and Cities Across Ohio are Quiet as the Country Waits for the Coronavirus Peak

By Mar 27, 2020
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

For the first time in history, people across the country have been directed to stay home.

Schools and daycares have closed. Bars and resturants are shuttered.

Elder care facilities are in lockdown. Businesses have closed their doors to all but the most essential workers.

Groups cannot gather outside homes, and everyone is expected to stay six feet apart.

Listeners Ask About Coronavirus Immunity, Parks, Whistleblowing and Baby Boom

By 16 hours ago
photo of CDC recommendations for parks
CLEVELABD METROPARKS

The effects of the coronavirus are being felt everywhere from our region's parks to small businesses. This week we're answering listener questions on a range of topics being impacted by the virus.

Even before Gov. Mike DeWine ordered nonessential businesses to close, we started getting emails from people who felt they were being forced to work when they should have been staying home, or working from home.

Akron Public Schools Prepare 9,000 Meals a Day for Students in Need

By Mar 26, 2020
photo of children eating lunch at school
USDA

With schools closed during the pandemic, districts are trying to not only educate students, but feed them as well.

In Akron Public Schools, Child Nutrition Coordinator Laura Kepler said the district has had to adapt the types of food it is providing, but the schools still churn out 9,000 meals a day.

That’s about a third of what they do when students are in school.

The Summit County Agency Working to End Homelessness

By Mar 17, 2020
social workers downtown
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Ending homelessness is a challenge everywhere. Like most Ohio counties, Summit has an organization that helps coordinate services for the homeless. Summit County’s Continuum of Care each year conducts a head count of people living outside and in shelters. In the past decade, the homeless population’s highest number came in 2011 when it totaled 857. Last year, the count was 546 people living without homes.