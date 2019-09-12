Akron Shows Off New Fire Stations in Downtown, Middlebury

  • Akron Fire Station 4
    Akron Fire Station No. 4 is the busiest in the city.
    JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

The city of Akron invited residents to have a look inside its two new fire stations at ribbon cutting ceremonies Thursday.

Residents got to see how the city is spending Issue 4 money at the fire stations in Middlebury and downtown.

Voters approved the income tax increase for the city’s fire and police forces, and to repair roads in 2017.

Station 4 downtown is Akron’s largest and busiest station. The new building houses emergency fire services as well as Summit County Hazmats and special rescue teams.

At Station 2, the department’s oldest ladder truck was replaced with a nearly $1 million truck designed specifically for the city’s needs. 

Mayor Dan Horrigan referred to September 11 when he told attendees the new facilities are the least the city can do for its safety forces.

(l-r) Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville, Mayor Dan Horrigan, Public Safety Director Charles Brown and Fire Chief Clarence Tucker cut the ribbon on Fire Station No. 4
Credit JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

“We are fundamentally able to alter a neighborhood and our public safety forces to be able to invest back into the city, to the men and women who literally -- if  you remember what the anniversary was yesterday, 18 years ago --  and to invest in their training and their infrastructure,” he said. “Everything they need on a daily basis, that’s the minimum requirement for the service they give to us.”

Replacing old gear and updating Akron’s century-old fire stations will help protect the firefighters.

“Between 64 and 68 percent of all firefighters across this county develop some type of cancer in their lifetime,” said Fire Chief Clarence Tucker. “This station is state of the art, designed to reduce those cancer causing agents that we absorb through our skin or breathe in and will help keep firefighters safe for many, many years to come.”

Before the tax increase, firefighters each had only one set of safety gear.

If they were called to a second fire, they had to wear equipment that had absorbed harmful chemicals.

Now all 14  fire stations have extractor machines, which look like large clothes dryers, but pull the toxins out of the clothing and gear worn into fires.  

The station in the Wallhaven neighborhood will be replaced next. 

Tags: 
Issue 4
Akron Fire Department
Mayor Dan Horrigan
Clarence Tucker
Akron
Akron News

Akron Income Tax Increase Passes, Cleveland Mayor Reelected

By Nov 8, 2017
photo of Dan Horrigan
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

  In Akron, city officials were successful in their drive to convince voters to approve a quarter percent increase in the city's income tax.  The increase will be dedicated to public safety and roadway improvements.  Unofficial estimates show the levy got 70 percent of the vote.

In Summit County, a levy renewal to support Summit Development Disabilities easily passed.  It got almost 80 percent of the vote.

Akron's Fire Department Installs a New Alert System for All Stations

By Tim Rudell Jan 2, 2019
photo of equipment at an Akron fire station
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Akron’s new computer-controlled alarm system for its fire stations is designed to reduce response times and save lives.  But it may also have a life-saving side-benefit for firefighters, because of the way it uses measured tones to alert them. 

Heart attacks and stress-related health crises kill more firefighters than all other hazards of the job combined.  Deputy Akron Fire Chief Charles Twigg says the shock of sudden alerts from deafening horns or bells is a contributor to that problem, and that research shows it’s a cumulative contributor over time.

Kenmore Boulevard's Historic Designation Sparks Revitalization, Community Pride

By Sep 10, 2019
a photo of Kenmore Boulevard businesses
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Community pride got a boost along Kenmore Boulevard this week with the Akron business district’s placement on the National Register of Historic Places.

Tina Boyes, executive director of the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, says the designation is rejuvenating pride among residents.

Boyes says the organization has been working toward the designation since 2018.