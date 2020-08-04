Akron Seeks Developer for New Housing Near National Park

The city of Akron is asking developers to submit proposals to build single family homes on a 45-acre triangle of land near the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The wooded property in the Merriman Valley Neighborhood is framed by Northampton, Theiss and Hardy roads.

To dovetail with the land’s existing park-like setting, City Planning Director Jason Segedy says proposals will be evaluated for environmental impact.

“If we do get a proposal we like, we would have a lot of discussion with the potential developer about storm water impacts and environmental issues," Segedy said. "And we do have a requirement in the RFP to reserve 30 percent of the land for open space.”

If the developer meets the city’s requirements, the new homeowners will be eligible for the 15-year, 100 percent residential tax abatement program Akron adopted in 2017.

The city is asking about $360,000 for the property.