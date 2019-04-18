Akron’s May Primary: Here’s Who’s Running

The city of Akron will hold its primary election in May, for the first time in decades.

Last November, Akron voters approved a move from a September primary to May. Holding the primary in May enables the Summit County Board of Elections enough time between elections to comply with federal and state law, which mandates the BOE provide military and overseas voters with ballots 45 days before an election - for both primary and general elections.

In Akron, all 10 city council members and the mayor are hoping to keep their seats when voters head to the polls. The primary is May 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Look up your polling location here.

Here’s who’s running in Akron:

Mayor

Daniel Horrigan (incumbent) (D) – Akron

Greg Harrison (D) – Akron

Josh Sines (R) – Akron

Akron City Council At-large

Ginger Baylor (D) Akron

Cynthia Blake (R) Akron

Jeff Fusco (incumbent) (D) Akron

Marilyn L. Keith (incumbent) (D) Akron

Monica McNatt (R) Akron

Osita Obierika (R) Akron

Linda Omobien (incumbent) (D) Akron

LaMont Porter (R) Akron

Veronica Sims (incumbent) (D) Akron

Henry Todd (R) Akron

Akron - Ward 1

Brenda Rongone Costarella (R) Akron

Rich Swirsky (incumbent) (D) Akron

Akron - Ward 2

Bruce Kilby (incumbent) (D) Akron

Todd Kleintop (R) Akron

Phil Lombardo (D) Akron

Akron – Ward 3

Michael Downey (R) Akron

Margo Sommerville (incumbent) (D) Akron

Akron – Ward 4

Janice O. Davis (D) Akron

Russel C. Neal Jr. (incumbent) (D) Akron

Akron – Ward 5

Johnnie Hannah (D) Akron

Tara L. Mosley Samples (incumbent) (D) Akron

Akron – Ward 6

Bob Hoch (incumbent) (D) Akron

Michael Modonio (D) Akron

Brad McKitrick (D) Akron

Jaclyn Marie Williams (R) Akron

Akron – Ward 7

Tammy Cummings (D) Akron

Donnie Kammer (incumbent) (D) Akron

Akron – Ward 8

Gregory P. Dunham (R) Akron

Brian N. Fortney (R) Akron

Shammas Malik (D) Akron

Curtis T. walker Sr. (D) Akron

Akron – Ward 9

Mike Freeman (incumbent) (D) Akron

Akron – Ward 10

Amy Allen (R) Akron

Sharon L. Connor (D) Akron

Jack Hefner (D) Akron

Zack Milkovich (incumbent) (D) Akron

Editor's note: This information will be added to as we acquire it in the weeks leading up to the primary election.