Akron’s May Primary: Here’s Who’s Running

The city of Akron will hold its primary election in May, for the first time in decades.
Last November, Akron voters approved a move from a September primary to May. Holding the primary in May enables the Summit County Board of Elections enough time between elections to comply with federal and state law, which mandates the BOE provide military and overseas voters with ballots 45 days before an election - for both primary and general elections.
In Akron, all 10 city council members and the mayor are hoping to keep their seats when voters head to the polls. The primary is May 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Look up your polling location here.
Here’s who’s running in Akron:
Mayor
Daniel Horrigan (incumbent) (D) – Akron
Greg Harrison (D) – Akron
Josh Sines (R) – Akron
Akron City Council At-large
Ginger Baylor (D) Akron
Cynthia Blake (R) Akron
Jeff Fusco (incumbent) (D) Akron
Marilyn L. Keith (incumbent) (D) Akron
Monica McNatt (R) Akron
Osita Obierika (R) Akron
Linda Omobien (incumbent) (D) Akron
LaMont Porter (R) Akron
Veronica Sims (incumbent) (D) Akron
Henry Todd (R) Akron
Akron - Ward 1
Brenda Rongone Costarella (R) Akron
Rich Swirsky (incumbent) (D) Akron
Akron - Ward 2
Bruce Kilby (incumbent) (D) Akron
Todd Kleintop (R) Akron
Phil Lombardo (D) Akron
Akron – Ward 3
Michael Downey (R) Akron
Margo Sommerville (incumbent) (D) Akron
Akron – Ward 4
Janice O. Davis (D) Akron
Russel C. Neal Jr. (incumbent) (D) Akron
Akron – Ward 5
Johnnie Hannah (D) Akron
Tara L. Mosley Samples (incumbent) (D) Akron
Akron – Ward 6
Bob Hoch (incumbent) (D) Akron
Michael Modonio (D) Akron
Brad McKitrick (D) Akron
Jaclyn Marie Williams (R) Akron
Akron – Ward 7
Tammy Cummings (D) Akron
Donnie Kammer (incumbent) (D) Akron
Akron – Ward 8
Gregory P. Dunham (R) Akron
Brian N. Fortney (R) Akron
Shammas Malik (D) Akron
Curtis T. walker Sr. (D) Akron
Akron – Ward 9
Mike Freeman (incumbent) (D) Akron
Akron – Ward 10
Amy Allen (R) Akron
Sharon L. Connor (D) Akron
Jack Hefner (D) Akron
Zack Milkovich (incumbent) (D) Akron
Editor's note: This information will be added to as we acquire it in the weeks leading up to the primary election.