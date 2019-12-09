Akron Restarts Academy to Boost Police Ranks

  • photo of clyde cox
    Clyde Cox, 39, took advantage of the extended age cut-off to become an Akron Police officer along with 44 other cadets.
    JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

The Akron Police Department will boost its numbers by about 10 percent in the next six months. Forty-five cadets have begun intensive training in the first Akron Police Academy since the city ended its training program in 2008.  

The class includes several women and older cadets, after the city earlier this year announced it would encourage diversity by raising the cut-off age for recruits from 35 years old to 40.

Officer Brian Boss is a member of the training team.

"We're vested in their learning because they’re potentially our backup out on the streets," Boss said. "It’s more of a family atmosphere, but just like any family we're very tough on each other. So we’re going to expect a lot out of them."

Previously police cadets trained for 24 weeks without pay. Now, the new recruits will be paid by the hour.

Major Michael Caprez said the training cadets receive will be Akron-centric.

"What makes it different for us to have our own academy is we get to imprint Akron at every step of the process," he said. "We’re going to teach the subject matter that the state wants us to teach them and then we're going to take it a step further and tell people how we want people to be treated by Akron police officers. That’s important to us."

When the current class is done training six month from now, Akron’s police force will number 469 officers.

Akron News
Akron Police Department
Akron police diversity
akron police academy
Akron

Related Content

Akron's Police Force Welcomes its First Refugee Officer

By May 7, 2018
Photo of Damber Subba
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Officer Damber Subba’s first shift Monday afternoon was patrolling familiar territory: Akron’s North Hill neighborhood. Here's more on the first-ever refugee sworn into Akron’s police force.

Like the other 11 rookie police officers sworn in Friday night, Damber Subba wore a deep blue uniform, his posture erect, steps precise, face serious. But before the evening was over, he was a half-dozen layers deep in brightly colored scarves and garlands of flowers.

Akron Looks for a Police Force that Reflects the City

By May 22, 2017
Williams, Claytor and Murphy
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Akron is wrapping up another police recruiting drive amidst the pressure of retirements and a national distrust separating police and some communities. 

On a Wednesday afternoon, about 20 people who are considering applying to become Akron police officers show up for an information session.

The instructor positions himself on the floor: “Situps are a little more difficult..."

Demonstrating the physical fitness has been part of the police test has been part these kinds of sessions for decades. But at this one, as much time is devoted to questions like this this: