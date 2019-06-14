Akron Resident Receives Funding to Encourage Cycling in the City

By 25 minutes ago

An Akron woman who’s founded youth programs is taking another step to help her community.

Sheri Yearian has been named an Emerging Cities Champion fellow by the Knight Foundation and 8 80 Cities.

She’ll receive funding to promote cycling by adding more bike racks in the Kenmore area and a bike repair stand.

With a full-time job and three sons, Yearian is happy to give her remaining free time to these programs. She says working with children has always been a passion for her.

“Where I get back from it is just to see the kids wanting to do more and give back more and be more active so. Hopefully eventually I can do this full time one day and just really work with the kids more and do more for our community.”

Yearian also hopes to work with other organizations in Akron to put together contests and workshops on the weekends.

In July, Yearian will travel to Toronto where Eight Eighty Cities is headquartered for a four day program with the 19 other fellows.

Akron
Bicycling
Community engagement
youth programs

