Akron Receives the Lowest Rating for Litter

Akron city leaders are crediting residents for helping to keep the city clean.

Keep Akron Beautiful released the results of its annual Community Appearance Index. A group of volunteers spends a few hours each June surveying the city for litter, temporary illegal signage and graffiti.

This year, the city scored a "1," the lowest possible score, for litter.

The CEO of Keep Akron Beautiful, Jacqui Ricchiuti, said the cleanliness of the city wouldn’t be possible without dedicated residents.

Akron's rating

“We’re really proud of the efforts that all of the residents, organizations and volunteers take to keep our city clean," she said. "We know it’s not just Keep Akron Beautiful, it’s all the people that live, work and play here, too. So, obviously, litter prevention and beautification are important to them, too.”

Ricciuti said the ranking is the lowest she’s seen the city receive since she began working with Keep Akron Beautiful in 2011.