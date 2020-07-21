Akron Public Schools Takes First Step to Put a Levy on the November Ballot

    The school board must decide by August 5 whether to put a levy before voters in November.
It’s been eight years since Akron Public Schools passed a levy, making a new one a necessity even without the financial pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akron Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Ryan Pendleton shared with the school board financial projections the district is facing.
During a special meeting on Monday, the board of education took the first step toward putting a levy on the November ballot. The board unanimously approved three resolutions that will allow Chief Financial Officer Ryan Pendleton to develop projections for how much the levy will cost citizens based on three different millages—6.9, 7.9 and 8.9.

“First and foremost, there is no commitment that the board will be on the ballot in November," he said. "This is the first step calling the resolution of necessity, which gives me and directs me to go to the county fiscal office and certify those numbers.”

The board must decide by August 5 whether to put a levy before voters in November. It may delay until 2021.

