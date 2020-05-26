Akron Public Schools Prepare for Possible Influx of Charter School Students

By 20 hours ago
  • photo desks and chairs
    Charter schools may have trouble weathering the financial challenges the pandemic has imposed on schools.
    / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented economic concerns for state government. In early May, the governor ordered state departments to cut spending by $775 million through the end of June. Cuts to education funding could affect the state’s charter schools.

Under Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidance, state funding for charter schools was cut 1% through the end of June. Although this is only one third of the cuts imposed on public schools, Ohio Department of Education spokeswoman Mandy Minick expects more charter school cuts in the future.

“I think it’s fair to say that budget tightening is likely to be a trend in state government for some time to come just given the current circumstances,” Minick said.

Akron has 15 charter schools. Akron Public Schools’ chief financial officer Ryan Pendleton told the school board’s finance committee he’s keeping an eye on them. 

“There may be further closures of those charter and community schools, thus an influx of students to us," Pendleton said.

Pendleton says the district could accommodate those students, though no extra funding will come with them.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
Ohio Board of Education
charter schools
Akron Public Schools

Related Content

Charter School Operators Must Be Non-Profit Under Bipartisan Bill

By Mar 12, 2020

Nearly 180 charter schools will have to change how they do business or shut down under a new bipartisan bill introduced in the Ohio House. It's the latest attempt to crack down on charter schools.

Charter School Advocate Concerned about Impact of Proposed School Funding Formula

By Karen Kasler Apr 23, 2019
a photo of a classroom
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new school funding formula proposed by two state lawmakers would cost a billion dollars more than the current K-12 formula. And that proposal didn't include money for charter schools. Now it appears charter school students would get a lot less money than traditional public school kids under that plan.

Sources say the new formula would allocate $6,220 for each charter school student in the first year. That’s just $200 more than the current state aid per student. But the new formula would increase the average funding for each traditional public school student to over $7,300.

Charter School Advocate Wants More from Proposed School Funding Formula

By Apr 3, 2019
Chad Aldis
THOMAS B. FORDHAM INSTITUTE

A proposed new school funding formula would cost the state $720 million more than the current K-12 budget. And it doesn’t include funding for charter or community schools, which the state spent more than $880 million on last year. 

Akron High School Seniors Will Graduate in Person Under Plan Approved by Health Department

By May 20, 2020
photo of East CLC
EAST CLC

The COVID-19 pandemic has left high schools scrambling to create a commencement ceremony that follows social distancing protocols. While some schools have resorted to a virtual or drive-in ceremony, Akron Public Schools has come up with a way for more than 1,000 seniors to graduate in person.

Superintendent Works to Address Akron Schools' Current Needs and What Fall Might Bring

By Apr 22, 2020
a photo of David James
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Every student in Akron Public Schools has a Chromebook. And Superintendent David James says most of them have connected via remote learning, but fewer than half are actively doing school work. The district is trying to get students more involved, but it’s also facing a number of other challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

James welcomed the decision this week from Governor Mike DeWine to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year.   