Akron Public Schools Discuss Reopening Plans with Input from Community

  • A photo of Akron's reopen and recover graphic.
    Akron school board is discussing their plans for reopening in the fall.
    AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Akron school leaders say a plan it’s developed for reopening this fall involved input from across the district. The school board got a first look at the plan this week. More than 140 teachers, parents, community members and school principals collaborated on its creation.

It calls for in person learning for younger students and students with disabilities and a blend of online and in person learning for older students. Assistant Superintendent Ellen McWilliams-Woods says the team heavily considered the concerns of both parents and students.

“You have to have equity in the forefront, and you can’t design a plan just for students who happen to have family members at home who can support their learning at home. We have to look at all family members and all circumstances and all families who are working different schedules during the day.”

The state plans to release guidelines for school districts on Thursday. The Akron team will make adjustments before seeking final school board approval at its meeting July 13.

See below the reopening plan presented to the board. 

