Akron Police Searching for Rock Throwing Vandals Who Are Attacking Homes

Akron police are asking residents to help them track down whoever is vandalizing homes in neighborhoods around the city. Lieutenant Michael Miller says the perpetrators have been throwing rocks through windows of homes in Firestone Park, South Akron, and the North Hill area. He says there have been 20 incidents in North Hill this week.

Miller says there’s no rhyme or reason to which homes have been attacked. “We think this is a prank- oriented style. [It's] unprovoked; it’s just senseless. But it does not appear there has been any attempt whatsoever, in at least the ones we’ve identified, that there were any attempts to enter the properties," Miller said. "There are no known injuries, however one of the reports [stated that] within very close proximity to the window that was shattered there was a young child in the same room."

Miller says investigators are looking at a surveillance video recorded Wednesday morning that showed someone exiting a dark color SUV, throwing a rock through a home window and then fleeing in the vehicle.

He says besides the North Hill incidents this week, there have been many other similar incidents dating back to late November. He says they have all occurred in the late night/early morning hours between 10:00 p.m and 4:00 a.m.

Miller encourages neighbors to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2Tip. People can also report a crime through the Summit County Crimestoppers website or by calling Crimestoppers at (330) 434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.