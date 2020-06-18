Akron Police Identify Suspects, Call Teen's Murder a Case of Mistaken Identity

Akron police have issued three warrants for suspects they say were involved in the murder of Na’kia Crawford, 18, a recent graduate of North High School who was shot to death Sunday afternoon in her car while stopped at a red light at North and Howard Streets in Akron.

Police say Adarus Black, 17, of Lakemore will be charged with murder. Jaion Bivins, 18, of Akron is cooperating with authorities and is expected to turn himself in. He will be charged with obstructing justice and obstructing official business. Janisha George, 24, of Tallmadge will be charged with obstructing justice.

Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser says the suspects did not know Crawford.

Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser says the murder is a case of mistaken identity.

“Right now, it appears that this was a case of mistaken identity, that Na’kia Crawford was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police say Crawford was running errands with her grandmother, Lynn Williams, who was in the passenger seat and was not injured.

The suspects pulled up behind Crawford's car and then along the driver's side and opened fire. Witnesses identified a 2015 black Chevy Camaro which police found in Cleveland. They say it was not stolen but would not say who it belongs to.

Black and George are still at large. Police are urging them to turn themselves in.