Akron Parks Challenge Invites Park Revitalization Ideas

It’s that time of year again! Akron Parks Collaborative is asking neighborhood residents and organizations for ideas on how to make their parks more vibrant. Collaborative Director Bridget Ambrisco says the second annual Akron Parks Challenge invites neighbors to come together and discover the wants and needs of their community.

Last year's challenge had 68 applicants. Ambrisco said she would not be surprised if that number doubled this year.

“We’re really looking across the entire city for people that are enthusiastic about revitalizing their parks, activating their parks, have some good ideas but most important of all to help us engage the community, find out what the community as a whole wants, and then tell the city how to spend $100,000 on their parks,” Ambrisco said.

Two winning applicants will each receive $100,000 towards their park and work with Akron Parks Collaborative for a year to survey citizens and try out ideas.

The submission form has just two questions where applicants can describe their ideas and why their park should be chosen. Deadline to apply is April 30th.