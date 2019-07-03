Akron Naturalization Event Honors 51 New Americans

By 1 hour ago
  • A new American citizen recites the pledge
    Hussain Umer, from Pakistan, recites the Pledge of Allegiance during the naturalization ceremony.
    JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

In Akron this week, 51 people from 12 countries became Americans. A naturalization ceremony marking the event was hosted by the International Institute of Akron at the Akron-Summit County Public Library Main Branch.

The institute’s executive director, Madhu Sharma, welcomed the citizens, the Keyed Up Barbershop Quartet performed, and the Akron Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors.

Newly naturalized citizen Woroud Jaleel Hassan Alwazir, her husband Donny Montaine, and their children immigrated to the U.S. from Iraq and attended the naturalization ceremony.
Credit JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

District Court Judge John Adams officiated the event. He encouraged the new Americans to exercise the rights that come with U.S. citizenship, including their right to free speech, the ability to practice their religion, and their duty to vote.

Tags: 
path to citizenship
Americans
International Institute of Akron
Judge John Adams
Akron Refugees

Related Content

North Hill Listening Project Highlights Resident Concerns Like Fresh Food, Language Barriers

By Jul 30, 2018
photo of Liz Schmidt
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A new report is showing how residents of Akron’s North Hill feel about their neighborhood – and what their vision is for its future.

Agency Closes Following Drop in Refugees Coming to Akron

By Anna Huntsman Apr 8, 2019
Refugees welcome
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

A refugee resettlement organization that came to Akron in 2015 has announced it is closing at the end of April. 

World Relief Akron director Kara Ulmer said the number of incoming refugees this year is 46, down from 200 last year, which led to a significant decrease in funding.

The Akron office was not able to raise enough money to remain open.

Ulmer said the decrease in refugees will have a lasting impact.

Akron's Refugees Find an International Market for their Weaving

By Oct 4, 2017
Mongali Rai and Ash Maya Subba
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Editors's note: This is the third report in a week-long series WKSU is doing on the integration of Bhutanese-Nepali refugees, who began their migration to Akron a decade ago. This story also is part of a collaboration with the Huffington Post.

Local Refugee Assistance Groups Say They'll Be Affected by the New Immigration Executive Order

By Mar 8, 2017
Liz Walters
WKSU

The impact of President Donald Trump’s new executive order regarding immigrants and refugees will be felt in northeast Ohio.  And it appears that will be especially so for local resettlement groups. 

One of the best known and most active refugee resettlement organizations in the region is the International Institute in Akron.