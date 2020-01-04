Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Looks to Build on Accomplishments of His First Term

By 31 seconds ago
  • photo of Dan Horrigan
    Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan was sworn-in for his second term by Judge Joy Malek Oldfield, who lauded the mayor's non-discrimination and inclusiveness initiatives.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan was sworn-in for a second term today. He says he’s looking to build on the successes of his first term.

At a ceremony at Bounce Innovation Hub, Horrigan outlined the goals for his second term by saying, “our work together will leave the city safer, more inclusive, healthier, and more prosperous.” He says his administration did a lot during his first term, and they need to continue that.

“Good governance in core city services – you just don’t do those like, ‘hey we did it for six months; that’s good now. We have to build upon those -- [and] a lot of those programs. And then look at some of those strategic opportunities: continue Elevate Akron; get very good at that. Continue on the job growth [and] continue on the [inclusiveness].”

He also said he’ll be watching how candidates in this year’s election – whether state, federal, or local – intend to address the issues that matter to Akron.

“Most of the people and economic activity happens in cities. So what we’re looking for: what’s the role of public transportation? What’s the role of equity? Those things need to be addressed because they haven’t been addressed in a long time. I want to see a candidate be able to address those things.”

Horrigan was sworn-in by Judge Joy Malek Oldfield, who praised the mayor and City Council for passing an ordinance in 2017 which created the Akron Civil Rights Commission.

Horrigan also says he plans to continue the Great Streets Initiative, which provides grants aimed at improving neighborhood business districts.

And he touted the redevelopment of the former Rolling Acres Mall as an Amazon distribution warehouse. He’d like the owner of another struggling mall in the city – Chapel Hill – to attract new tenants, or work with him to come up with a plan to redevelop the property.

Tags: 
Mayor Dan Horrigan
Akron
Akron mayor
Bounce Innovation Hub
Akron Civil Rights Commission
Judge Joy Malek Oldfield

Related Content

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Wins a Second Term

By & Sarah Taylor Nov 5, 2019
a photo of Dan Horrigan
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has won a second term, easily defeating a challenge from Republican Josh Sines, a restaurateur and pro wrestling ring announcer. 

In a statement declaring victory, Horrigan thanked voters for their support and expressed optimism as the city moves forward.

Republican Who Lost Akron Mayor's Race Will Concentrate on Growing His Businesses

By Nov 5, 2019
photo of Josh Sines, Todd Kleintop
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron Republican Josh Sines says he’ll concentrate on his businesses after losing the mayor’s race.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, Challenger Josh Sines Face Off at Quaker Station Debate

By Oct 16, 2019
akron press club debate
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Supporting Akron’s downtown businesses during reconstruction, revitalizing neighborhoods and allocating settlement money from Summit County’s opioid lawsuit were among topics addressed during a mayoral debate Wednesday hosted by the Akron Press Club.

Incumbent Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Republican challenger Josh Sines faced off at Quaker Station.

The candidates were asked whether Akron’s already high water and sewer rates would increase over the next four years.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said they would not increase before 2021.

Akron Shows Off New Fire Stations in Downtown, Middlebury

By Sep 12, 2019
Akron Fire Station 4
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

The city of Akron invited residents to have a look inside its two new fire stations at ribbon cutting ceremonies Thursday.

Residents got to see how the city is spending Issue 4 money at the fire stations in Middlebury and downtown.

Akron Awaits Approval on Sewer Project Changes Designed to Save Money

By Aug 12, 2019
Akron green storm water system design
AKRON WATERWAYS RENEWED!

Akron officials are awaiting approval from a federal court on proposed money-saving modifications to the city’s massive sewer project. The US and Ohio EPAs approved the changes last year.

Akron, like many cities across the nation, is under a federal mandate to update its infrastructure to stop old sewers from releasing combined storm water and sewage into the Cuyahoga River by 2028. 

Summit County Democrats Sweep General Election

By Nov 6, 2019
Akron mayor Dan Horrigan
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Akron Democrats had a strong showing in Tuesday’s General Election. Many gathered at the Duck Club in downtown Akron for general election results, which ushered in a second four-year term for Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.