Akron Marathon Welcomes New Race Director

  • Verrelle L. Wyatt
    Verrelle L. Wyatt, the new race director for the Akron Marathon, runs in a previous race.

The Akron Marathon announced it will have a new race director for the 2020 season. 

Experienced runner Verrelle L. Wyatt will be responsible for planning, organizing and staging the marathon events. His experience in leadership and operational management will add to the marathon's effective systems, strategies and thoughtful event policies.

According to Anne Bitong, President & CEO of the Akron Marathon, the Wyatt will bring a fresh perspective and an incredible energy to the runners.  

Bitong said former race director, Bryan Polen, has been working with the marathon for the past seven racing seasons, and he has been vital in shaping the race.

Polen wants to focus on his business, a running store called Vertical Runner in Wooster. 

Race officials encourage early registration to guarantee spots as they anticipate all events to sell out.

The following race dates are confirmed:  

●      FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay, Sept. 26

●      Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k, Aug. 8

●      National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile, June 27

For more information, race registration and volunteer opportunities, please visit AkronMarathon.org.

