Akron Marathon Race Series Cancellations Lead to New Running Collaborative

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Akron Marathon
    With the cancellation of the first two events of this year's Akron Marathon race series, the city's running community has formed a collaborative to help people continue training.
    AMANDA RABINOWITZ / WKSU

With the cancellation of the first two events in this year's Akron Marathon race series, the city's running community has formed a collaborative to help people continue exercising.

The Akron Running Project aims to help people stay motivated with virtual coaching tips, nutrition information, and cross training classes.

Marathon Director Verrelle Wyatt says the idea came together to help anyone who wants to stay fit during the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 affected everyone and if this is your time that you had to start exercising – just to clear your head, from a health stand-point – we just want to be there. And sometimes being part of a group can hold someone more accountable. And that’s what this program is for--just getting everyone involved and getting through these times together.

“It’s for the family of five walking together for the first time. For that parent who is in need of some self-care for 30 minutes a day. Or for that person who just needs to feel connected. It sheds light on other things that you could be doing throughout our community as far as yoga, exercises, and just checking on your neighbors and getting them out there to get some exercise.”

The Akron marathon, half marathon and team relay races scheduled for September are still on for now.

More information is also on Twitter @AkronMarathon, @PLXrunningclub, @ SecondSoleAkrun @RunWellBeWell.

Akron Marathon
Akron Running Project
coronavirus

