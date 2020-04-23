Akron Marathon Cancels Summer Races Due to Coronavirus

By 12 minutes ago
  • photo of Akron Marathon
    There are typically a series of events leading up to the full Akron Marathon in September. This year two of them, including the Goodyear Half Marathon, have been canceled because of the coronavirus.
    WKSU

The Akron Marathon is canceling two summer events. The cancellations follow restrictions set by the city of Akron on city-sponsored events of more than 250 people until September 7. Canceled races include the National Interstate 8k and 1 Mile scheduled for June 27, and the Goodyear Half Marathon and 10k scheduled for August 8.

However, Marathon president and CEO Anne Bitong says they are doing what they can to make sure the canceled races don’t go to waste.

Bitong says the Marathon is donating at least $20,000 that is usually used for things like shirts and medals to the Akron Community Foundation's Community Response Fund, which is assisting local charities to help those affected by COVID-19.

Runners have the option of donating their registration fee to the same fund, or deferring it so they can participate in a later race. The marathon, half marathon and team relay races scheduled for September 26 are still on for now, but Bitong says they are constantly evaluating their options.

“Mostly, we’re factoring in the health and safety of our participants, making sure that we can continue to provide a safe, well organized race that our customers have come to love,” Bitong says.

Bitong says they are communicating often with the city of Akron and USA Track and Field to come up with the best plan for how to safely hold future events.

Tags: 
Akron Marathon
coronavirus
COVID-19
Goodyear half marathon and 10K

Related Content

Blue Line Ready for Annual Akron Marathon

By Sep 27, 2019
a photo of the start line for the Akron Marathon
AKRON MARATHON / FACEBOOK

Road closures begin at 5:30 Friday evening in preparation for the 2019 Akron Marathon. The race begins at 7:30 Saturday morning from a new starting point, Stan Hywet in west Akron. 

In anticipation of the race, S. Main Street, between Exchange and Bowery in downtown Akron will be the first street shut down for the race. E. Buchtel between High and S. Main will close at 7 Friday night. 

Akron Marathon Welcomes New Race Director

By Feb 11, 2020
Verrelle L. Wyatt
Akron Marathon

The Akron Marathon announced it will have a new race director for the 2020 season. 

Experienced runner Verrelle L. Wyatt will be responsible for planning, organizing and staging the marathon events. His experience in leadership and operational management will add to the marathon's effective systems, strategies and thoughtful event policies.

According to Anne Bitong, president and CEO of the Akron Marathon, Wyatt will bring a fresh perspective and an incredible energy to the runners.  