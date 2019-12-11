Akron Legislator Says State Overstepping with Ban on Plastic Bag Bans

Local communities would not be able to ban single use plastic bags under a bill the Ohio House has passed – mostly along party lines – and sent on to the Senate.

The leaders of the House have differing views about the proposal.

The Ohio House has passed a measure that would prevent local communities from banning the use of plastic bags.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) supports the ban on bans, saying retailers need uniform rules. "There should be consistency as far as your business is concerned."

And what about the home rule provision of the Ohio constitution? "It's not a violation of home rule because the legislature’s doing it, you know. We created it and that's all part of the program."

Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) says concerns about a patchwork of regulations are real, but this is not an issue for state lawmakers to decide. "This one I think it oversteps our boundaries as a body," Sykes said. "We should definitely let our local communities make this decision for themselves."

Gov. Mike DeWine has said he thinks banning local bans would be a mistake, suggesting a possible veto.