Akron Legislator Proposes Measure to Empower Women

  • photo of emilia sykes
    State Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) is sponsoring legislation to re-establish the Ohio Women’s Policy and Research Commission.
A state group set up to promote the advancement of women and remove barriers to women’s equality was dissolved 18 years ago, but it might come back if some Ohio lawmakers get their way. 

The Ohio Women’s Policy and Research Commission was formed in 1990 but disbanded in 2002 after failing to be funded in the state budget. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) is sponsoring a bill that would re-establish it.

“This is how we need to make sure that we are making an even playing field and level playing ground for everyone, including half of our population of women.”

Sykes says this commission would identify issues that keep women from achieving equality and recommend changes to empower women in Ohio. She thinks her bill, which has bipartisan support, could lead to more women in leadership positions throughout Ohio.

Akron Legislator Says State Overstepping with Ban on Plastic Bag Bans

By Karen Kasler Dec 11, 2019
a photo of Plastic Bags
DAIZUOXIN / SHUTTERSTOCK

Local communities would not be able to ban single use plastic bags under a bill the Ohio House has passed – mostly along party lines – and sent on to the Senate.

The leaders of the House have differing views about the proposal.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) supports the ban on bans, saying retailers need uniform rules. "There should be consistency as far as your business is concerned."

Democrats Say Ohio House Is Spending Too Much Time on Wrong Issues

By Jo Ingles Nov 21, 2019
a photo of Emilia Sykes and other members of the Ohio House of Representatives
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Leaders of the Republican dominated Ohio Legislature have expressed frustration in recent weeks that more of the bills they consider “priorities” have not been passed by lawmakers. But Democrats in the House say they think lawmakers are spending too much time debating the wrong issues.

Democrats say there are bills, many with bipartisan support, that deal with kinship care, family leave and healthcare. But Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) says the legislature is spending too much time on divisive bills that don’t benefit Ohio’s families.