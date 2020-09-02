Akron Legislator Not Surprised Ousted Speaker Returned to Statehouse

By Karen Kasler 17 minutes ago
  • a photo of Emilia Sykes
    State Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH 34 district) of Akron serves as the minority leader in the Ohio House of Representatives.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State representative Emilia Sykes of Akron, who serves as minority leader of the Ohio House, says she was not surprised to see former speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) return to the Statehouse this week.

Householder was ousted as speaker in July after federal racketeering charges were filed against him related to a $61 million bribery scandal involving the nuclear power plant bailout law passed last year.

Sykes says Republicans rejected a proposal from Democrats to expel Householder from the chamber.

“The Republican members decided they did not want to do that, so why wouldn't he show up? Nothing really shocks me these days. But that is obviously an issue that the Republicans want to deal with in their own way.”

New House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has hinted that Republicans may expel Householder if he is re-elected to his seat.

Householder has no opposition named on the November ballot, but four candidates are running against him as official write-ins.

