Akron Legislator Not Surprised Ousted Speaker Returned to Statehouse

State representative Emilia Sykes of Akron, who serves as minority leader of the Ohio House, says she was not surprised to see former speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) return to the Statehouse this week.

Householder was ousted as speaker in July after federal racketeering charges were filed against him related to a $61 million bribery scandal involving the nuclear power plant bailout law passed last year.

Sykes says Republicans rejected a proposal from Democrats to expel Householder from the chamber.

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes on former speaker Larry Householder continuing to work in the state legislature.

“The Republican members decided they did not want to do that, so why wouldn't he show up? Nothing really shocks me these days. But that is obviously an issue that the Republicans want to deal with in their own way.”

New House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has hinted that Republicans may expel Householder if he is re-elected to his seat.

Householder has no opposition named on the November ballot, but four candidates are running against him as official write-ins.