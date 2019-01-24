Akron Legislator Chosen Minority Leader in Ohio House

By 2 hours ago
  • Photo of Emilia Sykes
    Emilia Sykes takes over as minority leader in the Ohio House.
    STATE OF OHIO

The election of Republican Speaker Larry Householder caused a shakeup among Ohio House Democrats as well. They’ve now picked new leadership, and for the first time women make up a majority of that team. 

Third-term Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron announced for Minority Leader right after Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) resigned. Strahorn, who’d been leader for five years, had voted to retain Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), while the majority of the Democratic caucus, including Sykes, backed Larry Householder (R-Glenford) for Speaker. Sykes says Democrats know they’re in the super-minority but still want to be respected.

“We don't expect that we are going to run the Ohio House of Representatives with the numbers the way that they are. But we do expect at the very least to be heard and listened to.”

Rounding out the leadership team are Kristin Boggs of Columbus, Kent Smith of Euclid and freshman Paula Hicks Hudson, the former mayor of Toledo.

Tags: 
Rep. Emilia Sykes
Rep. Fred Strahorn
Ohio House of Representatives
House Minority Leader

Related Content

Legislator from Akron May Become Minority Leader in Ohio House

By Jan 16, 2019
Reps. Sykes, Strahorn and Celebrezze
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio House Democrats will pick a new leadership team next week, more than a week after their leader resigned in the fallout from the battle over which Republican would be speaker. 

Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) resigned on Friday, after voting for now-former Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), who lost the overall House vote to Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

26 of the 38 House Democrats Strahorn led backed Householder, including David Leland (D-Columbus). He’s not seeking a leadership position in next week’s vote.

Householder Looks to Democrats in Battle for Ohio House Speaker

By Jo Ingles Jan 7, 2019
Householder
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) wants to be speaker again.

More Changes Possible in Ohio House Leadership Positions

By Jan 8, 2019
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The vote that made Larry Householder the Speaker of the Ohio House again 14 years after he left that position was the end of the months-long battle to lead the chamber, but it’s the beginning of some new work and potentially some more big changes ahead.

Householder got half of his 52 votes from Republicans, half from Democrats. Ryan Smith won a majority of the Republican caucus but only got 46 votes total. Householder says votes for the rest of the new leadership team in the House will come in time.