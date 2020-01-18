Akron Judge Clarifies Amendments to Eviction Rules

    Akron Municipal Court Judges hope to clarify misinformation surrounding the proposed amendments.
Akron Municipal Court is clarifying two proposed amendments related to the city’s eviction process. Judge Jon Oldham said coverage of the amendments has caused some confusion.

Oldham said amending rule 29, which covers forcible entry, will bring the court’s rules into compliance with existing eviction law requiring landlords to prove ownership and register their rental properties.

Rule 39 is new, allowing for sealing the eviction records of tenants. Oldham said this rule breaks down into three parts.

"So number one, a judge or a magistrate determines that the landlord filed an improper eviction. Number two, where the landlord agrees in writing that that specific case can be sealed even if the landlord prevailed against the tenant. And number three, where the case was dismissed." Oldham said.

If a tenant has been evicted, the case can be sealed only if there are no other eviction actions against the tenant over a three year period and the tenant pays all judgements in any previous cases.

Time for public comment was originally supposed to end friday, but has been extended through the end of the month.

