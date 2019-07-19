Akron Hosts 82nd All-American Annual Soap Box Derby

Akron is hosting its 82nd annual All-American Soap Box Derby Saturday, where more than 400 competitors will race for college scholarships.

The event at Derby Downs begins with the first heat at 9 am.

President and CEO of the Soap Box Derby, Mark Gerberich, said it’s great to have another world championship event.

Gerberich on being included in area sports

“We’re glad to be part of the July sports here in Northeast Ohio," he said. "It’s a really cool month with the [Major League Baseball] All-Star game, the [Bridgestone Senior Players Championship] golf tournament last week, us, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Great opportunity for us to be involved with that.”

Parking at Derby Downs will be free and entry is $5 per person.

The Derby plans to award $36,000 in college scholarships.