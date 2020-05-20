Akron High School Seniors Will Graduate in Person Under Plan Approved by Health Department

By 54 seconds ago
  • photo of East CLC
    East CLC is one of nine Akron Public Schools where students will graduate in person under a plan approved by Summit County Public Health.
    EAST CLC

The COVID-19 pandemic has left high schools scrambling to create a commencement ceremony that follows social distancing protocols. While some schools have resorted to a virtual or drive-in ceremony, Akron Public Schools has come up with a way for more than 1,000 seniors to graduate in person.

The ceremony will take place over several days, as seniors from the nine high schools meet on their campus in small groups.

Digital learning specialist Marcie Ebright says graduates will then one-by-one go through different stations, which include receiving their diploma from their principal, having professional photos taken, and even getting a sign to place in their yard.

Ebright says students were very active in creating this ceremony.

“We knew that we were going to have to change and sacrifice some things, but we wanted to make sure that students were able to voice what was really important to them.”

The ceremonies will start taking place the last week of May. Ebright says for some of the smaller schools graduating all of the students will occur in one day, but it will take three or four days for the larger high schools.

The nine high schools include: 

  • Akron Alternative Academy
  • Akron Early College 
  • Buchtel Community Learning Center 9-12
  • East Community Learning Center 9-12
  • Ellet Community Learning Center 9-12
  • Firestone Community Learning Center 9-12
  • Kenmore-Garfield High School
  • NIHF STEM High School 
  • North High School
Tags: 
graduation
high school graduation
commencement
COVID-19
coronavirus
pandemic
Akron Public Schools

Related Content

Alternate Paths to Graduation Expected to be Considered Next Week

By Nov 30, 2018
photo of graduation
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

High school seniors not meeting the testing benchmarks to graduate next year could have extra options on the table, such as good attendance and GPA. That is if Ohio lawmakers can pass a change before the end of the year. 

These alternate pathways were created for the Class of 2018 when more than a third of seniors seemed to be falling short of the new, more stringent requirements.

Superintendent Works to Address Akron Schools' Current Needs and What Fall Might Bring

By Apr 22, 2020
a photo of David James
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Every student in Akron Public Schools has a Chromebook. And Superintendent David James says most of them have connected via remote learning, but fewer than half are actively doing school work. The district is trying to get students more involved, but it’s also facing a number of other challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

James welcomed the decision this week from Governor Mike DeWine to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year.   

Akron Schools Preparing to Demolish Old Ellet High School

By Apr 21, 2020
a photo of old Ellet High School
SCOTT TAYLOR / WKSU

When Akron students eventually return to classes at the new Ellet High School, things will look different around the building. The school district continues work to tear down the old Ellet High School building west of the new structure.

Akron Public Schools superintendent David James says there are plans for the site once the old school is razed.

Akron Public Schools Prepare 9,000 Meals a Day for Students in Need

By David Williams Mar 26, 2020
photo of children eating lunch at school
USDA

With schools closed during the pandemic, districts are trying to not only educate students, but feed them as well.

In Akron Public Schools, Child Nutrition Coordinator Laura Kepler said the district has had to adapt the types of food it is providing, but the schools still churn out 9,000 meals a day.

That’s about a third of what they do when students are in school.