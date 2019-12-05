Akron Council Members Chosen for Leadership Positions in National Organization

By 6 minutes ago
  • Councilman Russel Neal jr.
    Councilman Russel Neal jr.
    CITY OF AKRON

Akron City Councilman Russ Neal is the new President-Elect of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials.

Neal, who represents Ward 4 on the west side of Akron, sees this as an opportunity for cities to come together and share their ‘best practices’ with each other.

He hopes his new position will help share the concerns of Akron with a wider audience and work collaboratively to find solutions to those issues.

“On the national level it gives us a voice,” Neal said. “To be able to speak on behalf of those issues that are important to residents of Akron and the state of Ohio, with our colleagues across the country as we advocate for policies on the federal level.”

The National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials is the  largest constituency group in the National League of Cities.

The metrics and information submitted by the caucus to the league is used to better understand all aspects of issues facing cites and the full impact of proposed solutions.

Neal will serve an interim term as vice-president before taking his position as president.

Tags: 
ward 4
Akron
russel neal

Related Content

A Look Inside Akron's College & Career Academies

By Dec 3, 2019
kenmore garfield high school
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

In Akron's College & Career Academies model, the school district is focused on offering hands-on experiences, rather than test-taking, while partnerships with the business community play a vital role.

Just as vital are the choices given to students. They decide which career area they want to investigate.

Akron Leaders Lay Out 5-Year Strategic Plan to Improve Equitable Growth

By Dec 2, 2019
Downtown Akron
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The city of Akron has had a goal to increase its population and now has a plan to make that happen. The five year plan focuses on equitable growth that benefits all residents.

Deputy Mayor James Hardy says part of the plan involving downtown redevelopment is already well underway.  