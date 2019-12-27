Akron Civic Theatre to Kick Off Long-Awaited Renovation & Expansion

  • photo of the Akron Civic Theatre marquis
    A construction project nearly 20 years in the making will begin in January, restoring and expanding the Akron Civic Theatre.
    Shane Wynn / Akronstock

The 90-year-old Akron Civic Theatre is poised to undergo a major restoration and expansion project that is expected to take the venue into the next 90 years.  

Theater officials have raised close to 90% of an $8.5 million capital campaign called “Staging the Future.”  The money will be used to complete a restoration that ended in 2002 without finishing the front of the building and Grand Lobby.

Visitors can clearly see where the restoration ended in the ornate hand-painted ceiling. According to Executive Director Howard Parr, leaving that demarcation was intentional.

“We did not anticipate in 2002 that it was going to be 17-18 years before we were able to finish the rest of it,” he said. “But it definitely was something we did on purpose and when you see it in the real color that it’s supposed to be it’s so much different and so much more amazing than it already is.”

Beginning in January, the project will also add a new box office and administrative offices, and restore the entry arcade.  The Knight Foundation provided $4 million toward converting the Whitelaw Building next door into a 220-seat venue for performances, events and community functions, Parr said.

In addition to the work inside, the project will also transform the outside of the Civic Theatre.

“We’re going to put up two large scale murals, one on the outside wall facing Lock 3 of the Grand Lobby, and the other on the outside wall of the Grand Lobby facing Lock 4. We’re also going to have a very large video screen,” Parr said. “What we’re trying to do there is make the outside of the building as much of an asset as the inside of the building.”

The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of next summer.

Akron Civic Theatre Getting $5 Million Toward Expansion Into Vacant Whitelaw Building

By Nov 15, 2018
photo of Whitelaw Building
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron Civic Theatre is set to expand over the next year and add a second, smaller theater space.

The long-vacant Whitelaw Building sits next door to the Civic, and is going to be refurbished into a flexible theater space with about 200 seats. It’s part of an $8.5 million project that will also add outdoor parking to the Civic, and refurbish its grand lobby.

Kyle Kutuchief is the Knight Foundation’s project manager in Akron, and says the Civic is a key piece of downtown’s revitalization.

Akron Civic Theatre Welcomes High Schoolers to Audition for All City Musical

By Anna Huntsman Mar 4, 2019
photo of Aida
AKRON CIVIC THEATRE / FACEBOOK

The Akron Civic Theatre is holding an open call for its 2019 All City Musical.

The theater is looking for high school students grades nine to twelve to audition for its production of Aida. The casting call is open to public, private and home school students. 

The theater’s associate director Val Renner says auditions are appointment-only and the spots are filling up fast. She encourages students to audition because of the theater’s welcoming environment.

Akron Civic Theatre Holds 90th Anniversary Celebration

By Anna Huntsman Apr 12, 2019
photo of Akron Civic Theatre
Andrew Meyer / WKSU

The Akron Civic Theatre is celebrating its 90th anniversary this weekend.

The theater will hold a free event Saturday that includes food and entertainment.

There will be stilt-walkers, a magician and a showing of the movie "Singin’ in the Rain."

Associate Director of Programming Valerie Renner said the theater’s actual anniversary is on the 21st, but they wanted to celebrate a little early.

Halloween Weddings Are No Trick, All Treat at Akron Civic Theatre

By Sep 23, 2019
a photo of a couple at their Halloween wedding
AKRON CIVIC THEATRE

Halloween is not typically the first holiday you think of when it comes to love. However, Akron Municipal Court will once again be offering couples the opportunity to tie the knot on the spookiest of days. The court is offering to officiate weddings at the Akron Civic Theatre on October 31st.

This is the fourth year the court has offered the special Halloween ceremonies. Judge Ron Cable will preside.