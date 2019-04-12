Akron Civic Theatre Holds 90th Anniversary Celebration

  • photo of Akron Civic Theatre
    The Akron Civic Theatre turns 90 this year.
The Akron Civic Theatre is celebrating its 90th anniversary this weekend.

The theater will hold a free event Saturday that includes food and entertainment.

There will be stilt-walkers, a magician and a showing of the movie "Singin’ in the Rain."

Associate Director of Programming Valerie Renner said the theater’s actual anniversary is on the 21st, but they wanted to celebrate a little early.

“What we always hope for is just to have people come down, enjoy the theater, it’s their theater, and we’ve celebrated 90 years of being here and we’re just looking so much forward to the future to see what it holds,” she said.

The theater will also be sharing its campaign for future renovations and investments.

Tickets are available at the theater’s box office and doors open at 1:30 p.m.

