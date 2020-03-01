Akron City Council to Vote on CitiCenter Redevelopment Funds

  • photo of Akron CitiCenter
    The Akron CitiCenter building was built in 1931 for the YWCA. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
    WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Officials with the Downtown Akron Partnership are excited about a project that will add even more apartments to the city and preserve an historic building.

The CitiCenter Building opened in 1931 as the Akron YWCA. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

Suzie Graham with the Downtown Akron Partnership says preserving historic buildings – while also adding living space – is crucial for the city.

“We have some buildings that have beautiful old bones.  And to demolish them is to lose a lot of the character that is Akron’s architecture.  So it’s a great way to extend the life of the building, preserve the historic nature or character of the neighborhood, and allow us to move our economy forward as well.”

Some city departments, such as human resources, were moved out of the building last fall. At its meeting Monday night, Akron City Council is expected to approve about $306,000 to reimburse the company that handled the relocation.

City officials tell the Beacon Journal that the property’s developer will eventually reimburse the city.

