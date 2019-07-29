Akron Children's Hospital Opening a Center for Gender Affirming Medicine

Akron Children’s Hospital will be one of the first in the area to provide alternative care for transgender and LGBTQ patients. The gender-affirming medicine center will offer services specific to young people dealing with gender identity issues. The services include: pubertal suppression, gender-affirming hormones, mental health care coordination, preventive visits, education and supportive care for LGBTQ+ youth and their families. Medical director Dr. Crystal Cole said the center will offer a safe environment.

“Being in an affirming environment, whether that be in the home environment, school environment, healthcare environment, this has shown to decrease the risk of homelessness, decrease the risk of suicide,” Cole said.

Dr. Cole said the center will offer care patients have had to travel elsewhere to receive. Appointments can be made through the Adolescent Medicine department, located in the Considine Professional Building. The center will see patients from ages 7 to 25. For an appointment, call 330-543-8538.