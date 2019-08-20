Akron Children's Hospital Expands Partnership with Aultman in Canton

Akron Children’s Hospital has assumed the operation of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Aultman Hospital in Canton. The facility will provide care for infants who are premature or at high-risk.

Chief Operating Officer Lisa Aurilio said the new facility means Akron Children’s can serve more people in the Canton area.

"We’ve had a partnership with Aultman Hospital for over 10 years providing the pediatric inpatient care at Aultman Hospital," Aurilio said. "This is another way of us being able to bring that highly specialized neonatal and pediatric care closer to home to the families of Stark County.”

Aurilio said this move reduces the need for Stark County families to travel for care.

All of Aultman’s NICU employees were offered jobs with Akron Children’s Hospital.