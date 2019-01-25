Akron-Canton Airport Opens Food Pantry for Federal Workers

The Akron-Canton Airport is providing a food pantry to its federal employees who missed their second paycheck Friday because of the partial government shutdown.

The workers can help themselves to the pantry at the MAPS Air Museum in North Canton Friday and Saturday. Federal employees at the airport include TSA agents, air traffic controllers and border customs officers.

The airport’s marketing director Lisa Dalpiaz says local organizations and community members have come together to volunteer at and donate to the pantry.

Dalpiaz on the food pantry.

“It’s kind of all hands on deck and I think that the agents really appreciate the gesture because they are part of our team and our family. All of us, being a small-knit community, these are our neighbors, they’re our friends. So, it’s definitely a good show of support,” Dalpiaz said.

Dalpiaz says that if the government does re-open for three weeks –following today’s announcement by President Trump – back pay will not be immediate for employees. And any leftover food will be housed at the airport for the government workers to access as needed.

The Gessner Family Foundation and Massillon Cable TV funded the pantry and the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is providing the grocery items.