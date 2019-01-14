Akron-Canton Airport Offers TSA Workers Assistance During Government Shutdown

Officials at Akron-Canton Airport are taking steps during the current government shutdown to show their TSA workers how much they value them.

On Friday, the airport offered its TSA workers boxed lunches.

Marketing Director Lisa Dalpiaz said they will consider additional assistance if the shutdown continues.

“I guess we’re all just really hoping that we wake up tomorrow and it’s over," Dalpiaz said. "The TSA and the air traffic controllers – they’re part of the team and we value them so much and we’re very thankful that they’re showing up with a great attitude as well. So, travel has not been impacted.”

TSA agents and air traffic controllers are considered “essential” employees and are required to show up to work during the shutdown, even though they are not being paid.

The partial government shutdown is now in its fourth week.