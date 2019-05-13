Akron Art Museum Expands Centennial Capital Campaign

By 4 minutes ago
  • photo of Akron Art Museum garden
    The capital campaign will support education programs, the museum's endowment, and the Bud & Susie Rogers garden, which opened in 2016 and was recently given a 'Hottest Hidden Treasure' Zenith award by the Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron Art Museum is looking ahead to its centennial with a fundraising challenge for its endowment and educational programs.

The museum had received $17 million during the “silent” phase of its 3-year capital campaign – including major gifts for the Bud & Susie Rogers Garden, opened in 2016.  Now, Museum Director Mark Masuoka said he’s confident they can raise another $8 million by 2022 – the museum’s 100th anniversary.  Some of the funds will go toward the Center for Creative Learning – a permanent home for the museum’s education activities.

“Instead of it being just programming on specific days, it’s a place where people can come and have interactive experiences.  It will be an extension of what we feel is a critical part of arts education.”

The lab will take up a large portion of the historic brick building that housed the entire museum until 2007.  Masuoka says plans should be unveiled later this summer.

Tags: 
Akron Art Museum
capital campaign
Mark Masuoka

Related Content

Nick Cave's HEARD Takes Over Akron

By Apr 28, 2019
photo of Nick Cave's HEARD sound suits entering the garden at the Akron Art Museum.
Mark Arehart / WKSU

Nick Cave’s artwork has been on display for months at the Akron Art Museum, but over the weekend the artist’s wearable sculptures came to life. Performers from across the region donned the so-called sound suits made up of synthetic raffia fibers for a unique performance that mixes visual art, dance and music. 

Akron Art Museum Puts The 'Dot' In Your Phone with New Digital Tour Guide

By Aug 6, 2018
photo of Akron Art Museum Dot
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron Art Museum has a new employee: she never eats, she never sleeps, and she’s ready to give tours to every single person who walks into the building.

The new digital tour guide, Dot, lives within the Facebook Messenger app. The goal is to provide information on the museum’s collection and also stimulate conversation among visitors.

Virginique Whitmore, an Akron Public Schools high school teacher, was at the launch party for Dot. She says the app has a major advantage when it comes to reaching her students.

Summit Arts Leaders Call for More Local Funding

By Dec 3, 2018
Akron photographer Shane Wynn moderates the panel of arts stakeholders at the Akron Press Club.
WKSU

Some of the key stakeholders in Summit County’s arts scene are calling for more local support for arts and culture.