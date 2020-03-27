Akron and Cities Across Ohio Are Quiet as the Country Waits for the Coronavirus Peak

By 5 minutes ago
  • High Street in Akron looking north on a Thursday when rush hour would normallybegin.
    High Street in Akron looking north on a Thursday when rush hour would normallybegin.
    JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

For the first time in history, people across the country have been directed to stay home.

South Main Street in Akron
Credit JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Schools and daycares have closed. Bars and resturants are shuttered.

Akron Children's Hospital
Credit JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Elder care facilities are in lockdown. Businesses have closed their doors to all but the most essential workers.

Groups cannot gather outside homes, and everyone is expected to stay six feet apart.

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an official “Stay at Home” order detailing the expected actions to halt the spread of the illness.

Akron Children's Hospital
Credit JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issued his own statement supporting the order: “The Stay at Home Order is a lawful order of the Health Director, which, if necessary, will be enforced by local public safety and health officials. Violation of the order is a second degree misdemeanor.”

Akronites are taking coronavirus to heart, clearing the streets and staying home for the most part. Residents are quick to report violators to Summit County Public Health.

Coronavirus is zoonotic; it jumped from an animal to a person. Researchers are rushing to find the right treatment and a vaccine.

North Main Street
Credit JENNIFR CONN / WKSU

Because its effects are rapid and severe, older people and those with weak immune systems are at great risk. But anyone can get the virus, even some children are on life support. Researchers are learning more every day about the virus’s behavior, but much is still unknown.

Ohio’s latest numbers show 1,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the sickness caused by coronavirus.

Summa Health, Akron City Hospital
Credit JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

So far, in Summit County there are 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ohio hospitalizations number 276, including 16 in Summit. Out of 19 Ohio deaths, one person has died in Summit County.  

Summa Health, Akron City Hospital
Credit JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

The numbers are rising around the country. The pandemic’s peak is projected for late April or early May.

In Akron, only hospitals and safety forces are visibly active. Hospitals have taken a significant and highly visible step in preparation for the inevitable. Large tents have gone up near emergency rooms.

Bowery Street
Credit JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

The tents will house the additional beds needed to care for the sick when the hospitals fill up.

Stay up on the latest coronavirus news at WKSU’s Coronavirus 411.

*These images were taken in and around downtown Akron on Thursday,  March 26 at 3 p.m.

.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
Downtown Akron
social distancing
Summit County Public Health

Related Content

'We're Going Into the Eye of the Storm': DeWine Signs Bill Addressing Coronavirus Impact

By 5 hours ago
Projections of COVID-19 cases in OHIO
TWITTER OF GOV. MIKE DEWINE / OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Ohio's top health official delivered grim but expected numbers about the coronavirus outbreak during Friday's press conference. 

Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, said there are 1,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. More than 260 are hospitalized, and 16% are health care workers.

There have also been 15 deaths within the last week. Ohio's first COVID-19-related death was reported March 20. 

Stuck at Home? Here's What to Watch While Social Distancing

By 17 hours ago
"Lost in Translation"
Courtesy of Focus Features

While we're spending so much more time at home social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19,  it can be easy to get burnt out watching the same stuff we always binge. Have no fear — Akron-Summit County Public Library’s Culture Manager Bob Ethington gives his recommendations that we should start watching right now. 

Trump: Governors Should Be 'Appreciative' Of Federal Coronavirus Efforts

By & 4 hours ago

Updated at 7:40 p.m. ET

President Trump signed an historic $2 trillion coronavirus relief package on Friday just hours after the House approved it amidst the deepening crisis over the pandemic.

"This will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation's families, workers and businesses. And that's what this is all about," Trump said at a signing ceremony in the Oval Office.