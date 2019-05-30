Akron Aims to Strengthen Recycling Program through ‘Recycle Right’ Campaign

By 6 minutes ago
  • akron recycle bin
    The city of Akron has launched an initiative to combat the increasing volume of contamination in its recycling streams.
    Jennifer Conn / WKSU

Municipal recycling programs are as different as the communities they serve. But keeping a large recycling stream pure is a universal challenge.

“Oops” tags indicate something in the bin is not recyclable.

 

Edit | Remove

  

The city of Akron has launched an initiative to combat the increasing volume of contamination in its recycling streams.

Over the next three months, the “Recycle Right” campaign will rely on bin inspections and ongoing communication with residents, according to Akron Chief of Staff James Hardy.

“It’s important to talk about what is recyclable, how do we recycle right so that you can recycle with confidence, knowing that the things you’re putting in your bin really truly are going to be reused," he said. "Versus what we’ve seen in our community, which is everything from dead animals all the way to old winter coats.”

Some Akron residents will find “Oops” tags stuck to their recycle bins, signifying something in the bin is not recyclable. The tags will come from inspectors who represent the “feet on the street” component the Recycle Right campaign. Educational flyers hit mailboxes last week.

In Akron, the contamination has been increasing the cost of the recycling program and reducing its effectiveness. In addition, China, which took much of the country’s recyclables, has been turning material away.

“It’s gotten to a point, and it’s not just Akron, it's communities all over Northeast Ohio and across the country, that the way that we recycle needs to change," Hardy said. "It’s not okay any more to put anything under the sun in your recycle bin for lots of reasons, but primarily because they’re not recyclable.”

Keep Akron Beautiful will manage the campaign working with The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit whose work has been successful in other cities. Grants from The Recycling Partnership and Summit ReWorks are helping pay for the program. 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Keep Akron Beautiful
The City of Akron
Summit Reworks
Chief of Staff James Hardy
recycling

Related Content

City of Akron to Debut Recycle Right Campaign

By & May 17, 2019
photo of recycling
WKSU

The City of Akron has partnered with local sustainability organizations to institute a Recycle Right campaign. ReWorks and Keep Akron Beautiful will work with the city to teach residents how to properly recycle.

Keep Akron Beautiful CEO, Jacqui Ricchiuti, says people need a refresher on what is recyclable.

More Than 17 Tons of Trash Gathered During Clean Up Akron Month

By Brandon Bounds May 8, 2018
photo of Akron North Hill neighborhood
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

More than 17 tons of trash were collected during Clean Up Akron Month this year.

More than 3,000 volunteers helped pick up trash last month from parks, schools and neighborhood streets.

The annual program is organized by Keep Akron Beautiful. Outreach coordinator Johanna Barnowski says this event helps the community work together.

Central Ohio Communities Roll Out 38,000 Free Recycling Bins

By Olivia Miltner Apr 18, 2019

Five Central Ohio communities will be handing out 38,000 new recycling bins to their residents, free of cost, over the next month.

Akron Laying the Foundation for a Community Development Corporation Downtown

By Anna Huntsman & Mar 11, 2019
Akron State of the City Address
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan wants to flesh out a plan for a community development corporation, or CDC, for downtown.

Horrigan wants to treat community development downtown as its own separate entity, rather than making it a part of other city initiatives.

The CDC would be focused on bringing vitality to the central business district.