Agents Deny Sherrod Brown Access to Migrant Detention Centers

By 1 hour ago
  • Sherrod Brown
    Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Sen. Sherrod Brown said he was denied access to several immigration detention facilities along the border on Sunday.

Brown said Customs and Border Protection agents told him they couldn’t get people to work on Sundays. Brown said he doesn’t buy that.

“I don’t blame the people that were on duty there, they are federal employees that are mostly doing their jobs; I blame the president and the vice-president and the top people at these agencies.”

He held an afternoon roundtable with migrants at the Border Network for Human Rights, a nonprofit migrant advocacy and education center.

Sen. Rob Portman visited border facilities Friday with Vice President Mike Pence. In a statement, Portman said Congress needs to act quickly to stop the crisis at the border.

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
mexico border

