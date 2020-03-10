AG Rejects Language Seeking Full Legalization of Marijuana

By 31 seconds ago
  • a photo of marijuana plants
    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected the language of a proposed ballot issue that would legalize marijuana, regulating it like alcohol.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The language for a proposed constitutional amendment for Ohio’s fall ballot that would legalize marijuana  has been rejected. 

Backers of the proposal say it would allow voters to decide whether marijuana should be regulated like alcohol in Ohio, allowing anyone over 21 to buy marijuana like they do beer, wine or liquor. 

And they say tight controls on the state’s existing medical marijuana program prevent people who say they want the product for a medical condition from getting it.

But Attorney General Dave Yost says the proposed language makes statements that are not backed up and fails to note this amendment would be written into the constitution.

Backers have to make changes to it and resubmit it to the attorney general. That’s not unusual, but they only have until July to get it approved and gather more than 440,000 valid signatures.

Tags: 
medical marijuana

Related Content

Cleveland Attorney Leads Effort for Full Legalization of Marijuana

By Mar 3, 2020
a photo of marijuana products on a Denver store shelf
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s medical marijuana program has been fully operational for a year now, but participation in the program has lagged behind projections based on neighboring states. Now there’s a move afoot to put an issue on the fall ballot that would legalize marijuana outright. 

Cleveland attorney Tom Haren represents a group wanting to legalize marijuana and regulate it like alcohol.

“Full legalization in Ohio is a matter of when, not if, so we tried to put an amendment together that made sense in 2020,” he says. 

Akron Cultivator Navigates Ohio's Slow to Grow Medical Marijuana Industry

By 16 hours ago
AMANDA RABINOWITZ / WKSU

One year into Ohio’s medical marijuana program, cultivators, processors and dispensaries are still learning how to navigate this complex, new industry. Akron cultivator Galenas just completed its third harvest, and while yields haven't been what they anticipated, CEO Geoff Korff believes it will be worth the wait.