AG Opioid Settlement Plan Won't Make Fall Ballot

By 15 minutes ago
  • Photo of Dave Yost
    Attorney General Dave Yost's idea came to light just last week.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A constitutional amendment backed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to set up a way to distribute opioid settlement money through a statewide foundation won’t go before voters in March. That’s according to the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House, who would have to approve the proposal by next week.

Democratic House Leader Emilia Sykes said taking away lawmakers’ role in appropriating money is problematic, but she says local communities filed these opioid lawsuits because the AG didn’t.

“And so to come in at the 11th hour and say, we’re going to come grab the money, we’re going to tell you how to appropriate it when this administrative function never happened in the first place is a totally ridiculous exercise in judgment.”

Speaker Larry Householder pointed out that fellow Republican Dave Yost wasn’t the only AG who could have filed lawsuits, and that he’s concerned that settlement money could be squandered, but there’s not enough time for this proposal.

“It’s not going to make the primary. He needs a new plan.”

The proposal would have to pass both the House and Senate by December 18 to make the March ballot.

Tags: 
opioid settlement

Related Content

Summit County Leaders Disappointed by AG Move to Control Opioid Funds

By & Andy Chow Dec 6, 2019
Photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Attorney General's office wants a constitutional amendment to protect opioid settlement money. Attorney General Dave Yost says it would create a foundation that would ensure the money would be used specifically in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

Legislative Leader Hopes Lessons from Tobacco Settlement Inform Opioid Spending

By Oct 23, 2019
Republican Leader Larry Householder
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Republican leader of the Ohio House says he’s watching what happened this week with the last-minute settlement to stop the big opioid trial in Cleveland – and the billions of dollars involved in it.  

Partisan Divide Grows Over Opioid Settlement Plan

By Brian Mann Oct 20, 2019

The nation's response to the deadly opioid epidemic has been broadly bipartisan, but deep divides have emerged over a settlement plan offered last month by Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin.

Democratic state attorneys general have generally panned the deal, which would force Purdue's owners, member of the Sackler family, to give up control of their company while paying roughly $3 billion in cash from their personal fortunes.