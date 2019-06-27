AG Dave Yost Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling on Redistricting

By 43 minutes ago
  • Photo of Dave Yost
    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled federal courts cannot judge if extreme partisan gerrymandering violates the constitution. The 5-4 ruling on cases from Maryland and North Carolina, along conservative-liberal ideological lines, allows Ohio to continue using current congressional maps through the 2020 election.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the court made the right call.

“This is a political problem and it needs a political solution. And fortunately, Ohio voters have already elected to redesign our line drawing process with a constitutional amendment, the way it ought to be done. The power to legislate belongs to the legislature or the people, not the courts.”

That new process will be used in 2021. Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said he was not surprised but is disappointed by the court's sharply divided ruling with two newly appointed conservative justices.

Tags: 
David Pepper
Dave Yost

Related Content

SCOTUS Ruling Means Ohio's Gerrymandered Map Likely Remains For 2020

By Gabe Rosenberg 7 hours ago

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected challenges against two congressional maps in Maryland and North Carolina on Thursday, deciding that questions of partisan gerrymandering are outside the scope of courts.

Their decision likely spells the end for a similar challenge out of Ohio, whose congressional maps were ruled an "unconstitutional partisan gerrymander" by a lower court.