Advocates Want to Put Voting Rights Measure Before Voters

A group has filed a petition with state officials to propose a voting related constitutional amendment on this presidential election year ballot.

Supporters of the proposal must collect nearly 443,000 valid signatures by July for the initiative to appear on the November ballot.

The ACLU of Ohio is among the groups leading the charge for the constitutional amendment.

The proposal to expand voting rights seeks to automatically register citizens to vote through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), unless they want to opt out. It would allow voters to register and cast ballots at polling locations during early voting and on Election Day.

It would also put into the state constitution that early voting starts 28 days before Election Day. It’s a state law now, but was shortened from 35 days in 2014. It also seeks to make sure military members and overseas citizens receive their ballots on time.

