Advocates Push for Business-Based Graduation Requirements for Ohio Students

By May 15, 2019
  • photo of pat tiberi
    Tony Podojil of the Alliance for High Quality Education, left, and Pat Tiberi of Ohio Excels, right, present an education plan to Ohio lawmakers that they say would improve Ohio's competitiveness.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Business groups, higher-wealth districts and a charter schools organization are backing a new proposal on high school graduation requirements.

The plan combines 20 credits of coursework, good final scores on basic English and math tests, and college or career prep.

That prep means at least two seals or endorsements from the state and local districts.

Tony Podojil is with the Alliance for High Quality Education, made up of 74 higher-wealth school districts.

He says those seals could include honors diploma, workforce readiness, bilingual proficiency and military enlistment.

“Many of my districts already do capstone projects," says Podojil. "They already require community service as a component. So they’re already tracking a lot of this.”

The business-backed Ohio Excels and the pro-charter Fordham Institute also say they wanted more competency and readiness than the state board of education’s alternative graduation requirements.

They also want kids who might not be on track to graduate to be identified earlier, and for their parents to be notified earlier too.

Tags: 
Graduation requirements
Ohio Excels
Pat Tiberi
Tony Podojil
Alliance for High Quality Education

Related Content

Alternate Paths to Graduation Expected to be Considered Next Week

By Nov 30, 2018
photo of graduation
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

High school seniors not meeting the testing benchmarks to graduate next year could have extra options on the table, such as good attendance and GPA. That is if Ohio lawmakers can pass a change before the end of the year. 

These alternate pathways were created for the Class of 2018 when more than a third of seniors seemed to be falling short of the new, more stringent requirements.

Thousands Of Ohio Seniors Unsure of Graduation Status

By Ashton Marra Jul 6, 2018

More than 140,000 Ohio students are preparing to enter their senior year of high school, but for thousands of them, the year won’t end with a walk across a stage in a cap and gown. That is unless lawmakers move the graduation goal post once again.

It’s a lingering question that’s creating uncertainty for rising seniors in the state’s high schools.

Ja’Mya and Kenmore-Garfield’s Class of 2019

Sixteen-year-old Ja’Mya Goley is about a month away from starting her senior year at Kenmore-Garfield High School in Akron.