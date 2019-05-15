Advocates Push for Business-Based Graduation Requirements for Ohio Students

Business groups, higher-wealth districts and a charter schools organization are backing a new proposal on high school graduation requirements.

The plan combines 20 credits of coursework, good final scores on basic English and math tests, and college or career prep.

Ohio business groups propose new graduation requirements

That prep means at least two seals or endorsements from the state and local districts.

Tony Podojil is with the Alliance for High Quality Education, made up of 74 higher-wealth school districts.

He says those seals could include honors diploma, workforce readiness, bilingual proficiency and military enlistment.

“Many of my districts already do capstone projects," says Podojil. "They already require community service as a component. So they’re already tracking a lot of this.”

The business-backed Ohio Excels and the pro-charter Fordham Institute also say they wanted more competency and readiness than the state board of education’s alternative graduation requirements.

They also want kids who might not be on track to graduate to be identified earlier, and for their parents to be notified earlier too.